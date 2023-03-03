Notification Settings

Wolves winger Chiquinho may not play again this season

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Julen Lopetegui admits he is unsure if Chiquinho will recover from his serious knee injury in time to play for Wolves this season.

Chiquinho (Getty)
The winger had surgery in July last year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season friendly against Burnley at Compton.

Now, eight months on, Chiquinho has returned to the grass and has been pictured doing some fitness and technical drills.

However, Lopetegui is still unsure if the 23-year-old will recover in time to help Wolves this season.

He said: “He’s far away. He’s improving but he’s far away.

“It’s a good thing for him, of course.

“He has suffered a lot and has been off the pitch for a long time.

“He’s feeling the pitch each day, but we still have to wait for him.”

When asked if he will feature this season, Lopetegui added: “We don’t know, we will see.”

Meanwhile, Lopetegui believes Pedro Neto is now ready to return to first-team action.

The winger has been an unused substitute twice in recent weeks and has played for the under-21s twice, as he recovers from a serious ankle injury.

Lopetegui said: “He’s working well and has played with the under-21s for two matches, which is a good thing for him to have more rhythm.

“Now I think he’s ready to start coming with us and we will see when and where he’s going to play.

“Pedro has played in different positions, right, left and behind the forward. It depends.

“I think he has the quality to play in different positions.”

With two serious injuries already in his young career, Neto has had a difficult two years.

But Lopetegui expects the 23-year-old to have confidence that his body will not fail him again

He added: “He should have that. He’s not afraid.

“He’s working well and he’s in a normal way. Of course he needs matches to improve his rhythm, it’s normal.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

