Wolves v Tottenham preview: Matheus Nunes tells Molineux crowd to be 12th man

Matheus Nunes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

After one point from two successive away trips, Wolves face a quick turnaround as they return to Molineux tomorrow just three days after their loss at Liverpool.

After the disappointing nature of Wolves’ second-half collapse at Anfield, the arrival of Spurs could be a welcome distraction, and Nunes believes Wolves will have a better chance of winning with the home fans behind them.

He said: “We don’t have much time. We have to switch our attention straight away because we have another game on the weekend and it’s going to be a tough game, like this one.

“We know what to expect from them, but a lot has changed since that game. A lot of things. So, it’s going to be a different game from that one, but we now have more chances to win.

“We’re going to play at our house, so with the support of our fans, I think we’re going to have more chances to win.

“Playing at home is different to playing an away game. We notice the difference, so we know it’s going to help us.”

For Julen Lopetegui and his coaching staff, however, the three-day gap gives him a difficult puzzle to solve as he looks to prepare his team.

Recovery will be essential to avoid injuries and Lopetegui may also have to make changes – all while the coaching staff need to create a tactical plan to take on the London side.

The head coach said: “This is the situation we have to accept and we have to be ready.

“Sometimes you play the next match in three days and in this case we play against a good team in Tottenham, and we have to be ready.

“We will start preparing for this next match.”

Lopetegui has confirmed that Hugo Bueno will miss tomorrow’s game after picking up a hamstring injury.

The left-back came off just 24 minutes into Wednesday’s game at Anfield and will be assessed, with tomorrow’s game coming too soon.

When asked after the Liverpool game how Bueno was, Lopetegui said: “I don’t know, it was his hamstring.

“We will see how long he will be out for, but for sure we’ve lost him for the next match, minimum.”

Rayan Ait-Nouri is expected to start in his place, meaning a spot opens up on the bench that could be filled by either Toti Gomes, Dexter Lembikisa or Joe Hodge.

Meanwhile, Wolves will also assess Matheus Cunha’s ankle injury before tomorrow’s game, with his availability uncertain.

The forward avoided a serious injury after being stretchered off at Fulham, but missed the clash with Liverpool.