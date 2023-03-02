Liverpool 2 Wolves 0 - Player ratings

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

Jose Sa - 7

Sa continued his rich vein of form with several very good saves. He was unfortunate for the goals.

Nelson Semedo - 6

A steady display from Semedo, who caused some problems going forward, but had an unfortunate slip for the second goal.

Craig Dawson - 7

The defender seemed to be on the end of, or blocking, so many efforts and crosses. He kept Wolves in the game at times.

Max Kilman - 6

One incredible sliding tackle was Kilman's highlight. Towards the end, a few sloppy passes and clearances crept in.

Hugo Bueno - 5

Bueno had little influence due to an unfortunate injury after just 24 minutes.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves helped Wolves get up the field at times, but then felt overran in some moments. Not at his influential best.

Mario Lemina - 6

Lemina gave the ball away far too many times, but still put in a shift and made some key tackles and interceptions.

Pablo Sarabia - 5

After a bright opening few minutes, Sarabia faded for the rest of the first half and was rightly taken off at the break.

Joao Moutinho - 6

Once again playing slightly further forward, Moutinho took up good positions but could not get close enough to Jimenez.

Matheus Nunes - 5

Playing out on the left, Nunes looked uncomfortable. He faded in and out of the game and only one incredible run in the first half saw him have any influence.

Raul Jimenez - 5

Jimenez had almost no service or anything to feed off, however he also took up poor positions and failed to keep up with play.

Substitutes

Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Bueno, 24), 6, Adama Traore (for Sarabia, 45), 6, Joao Gomes (for Moutinho, 63), 6, Daniel Podence (for Nunes, 63), 6, Diego Costa (for Jimenez, 79).