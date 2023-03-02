Julen Lopetegui: Wolves deserved nothing against Liverpool

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Second half finishes from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah condemned Wolves to defeat, as they struggled to get a grip on the game in the second 45.

Lopetegui, clearly frustrated by his team's inability to keep the ball, admitted Wolves did not deserve any points from the clash at Anfield.

He said: "It's frustrating that we didn't get anything here, but above all because we didn't deserve to get anything.

"They overcame us, in my opinion, very clearly. Maybe the first half was more balanced, but in the second half we didn't keep that rhythm that they demand and in the end they scored.

"We've lost one match and it's a pity, but we have to change our mind very fast, because in three days we have another very important match. Maybe that's the best news for today, that we have another match in three days.

"This wasn't a good match for us. We tried to put more pace up front with Adama because they were pressing very high and aggressively.

"But to damage the opponent it's not only about pace, you have to keep the ball and be able to find a good solution, which we didn't do.

"For me, the main mistake was that we lost the ball very fast. Bravo to Liverpool with how they pressed, but we know that and we were not able to overcome it.

"We have to review it and be ready for the next match."

Wolves were calling for a red card when Fabinho seemed to stamp on Mario Lemina after a challenge from the Gabon midfielder, when the game was locked at 0-0.

Fabinho was handed a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney, and Lopetegui refused to comment on the incident.

He added: "I didn't see the action, so I can't answer you, but my worry is not to talk about the referee.