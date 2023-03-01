Liverpool v Wolves preview: Will Julen Lopetegui top Jurgen Klopp in final instalment?

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

In what will be the fourth and final clash between the two sides this season, Julen Lopetegui will take some comfort in knowing he has already out-fought, out-thought and out-classed Jurgen Klopp.

After a FA Cup draw and subsequent defeat in the replay, Wolves’ stunning 3-0 demolition of Liverpool on February 4 was a result of Lopetegui’s tactical nous and the head coach will need to come up with another plan to earn all three points at Anfield tonight.

In that famous win at Molineux, Wolves unexpectedly lined up in a 4-4-2 formation, with midfielder Matheus Nunes playing on the left wing and Pablo Sarabia moving to play centrally alongside Matheus Cunha.

Playing those two up front, with Hwang Hee-chan wide right, allowed Wolves to target Liverpool’s centre-back pairing of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – and the latter’s calamitous own goal within five minutes proved Wolves’ plan was working. Sarabia was getting close to Cunha and picking the ball up in tight spaces, drifting wide and swapping with Hwang when needed, and making himself a nuisance for Liverpool.

Nunes, playing out of position on the left, was targeting Trent Alexander-Arnold alongside the overlapping Rayan Ait-Nouri. The pair had a lot of joy getting beyond him, as Wolves targeted Liverpool’s weaknesses.

Wolves were aggressive and dominated Liverpool, as their own fans backed them.

At Anfield tonight, it is unlikely to be as straightforward.

Klopp’s side are still struggling, as they followed up a 5-2 Champions League loss to Real Madrid with a dire 0-0 draw away at Crystal Palace.

But with Liverpool back playing in front of their own fans, Wolves may have to be more conservative in their approach, if they want to get a result. Raul Jimenez will be hoping to keep his place after a brilliant performance in the draw over Fulham on Friday night, and he will need to keep Liverpool’s defence – which is likely to include Virgil van Dijk – occupied in the box.

With Sarabia and Nunes also expected to start, Lopetegui will have a decision on whether to replicate the 4-4-2 success from last time out against the Reds.

If he does make that call, he will have a tough decision as to who plays on the right flank.

Adama Traore was superb against Bournemouth but dropped to the bench against Fulham, before failing to make an impact when he came on.

The head coach has often used him as a substitute, particularly away from home, meaning he may have to settle for that again.

The other option would be Daniel Podence, who has seen his starts limited in recent weeks.

He was also poor when he came on against Fulham, and whoever Lopetegui chooses will need to put in an inspired performance to help Wolves do the league double over Liverpool.

Opposition view

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and centre-back Ibrahima Konate are in contention to return for the home game against Wolves.

Nunez missed Saturday's goalless draw at Crystal Palace with a shoulder problem but trained fully on Monday and, providing there is no reaction, looks set to go straight back into the side.

Konate has been out for a month with a hamstring problem but is also back with the squad.

"Joe Gomez is out. Ibou (Konate) trained yesterday completely normal and Darwin as well. Then we will see," said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“He’s (Konate) had no issues since he was injured, we just wanted to give him more training time before we include him again. It should now be fine.

"Darwin we have to see. It looked absolutely OK yesterday, but we have to see how he reacts

"Thiago (Alcantara) is in rehab. Luis (Diaz) I watched half-an-hour of rehab session on the pitch, doing shooting, moving. (He looked) really good but not in team training yet."

Meanwhile, Klopp is delighted with Diogo Jota's recent return from injury as he prepares to face his former club.

The forward was handed his first start since suffering a calf injury last October when Liverpool travelled to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

“Very (important to have him back). It’s massive, it’s massive of course,” Klopp said. “Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get rhythm now.

“I think it (starting) helped him a lot. Yes, he was tired after the game. It’s clear. We have to see how he reacted and today we have to make these decisions, who can start or who should start. But he will definitely be involved again, if nothing happens.