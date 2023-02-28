Wolves' Dan Bentley: Leadership is second nature to me

Dan Bentley (Getty)

Wolves made a point of adding more experience and leadership to the group in January, with Bristol City club captain Bentley one of six additions.

The shot-stopper has so far been back-up to Jose Sa, but hopes he is able to pass on his expertise to the squad.

Bentley said: “It’s something that comes second nature to me.

“Being the captain at Bristol City was a real privilege for me and to bring my leadership qualities here is great.

“I’ve been in leadership groups at every club I’ve been at, so I’m fairly used to being in that leadership role.

“Albeit it will be slightly different than being the club captain, but there’s still ways in which I can lead and pass on any experience, knowledge and leadership on to the rest of the group.

“If it helps us, then it helps everyone.”

Bentley carries a good reputation in the game, after working his way up the leagues.

For the 29-year-old, he believes that reputation comes down to his professionalism during his career.

He added: “Football is not just about playing football, it’s about the whole package.

“It’s how you conduct yourself on and off the pitch and how you life your life.

“I live my life as a 24/7 professional. I very rarely give myself down time to let my hair down.

“The way you conduct yourself is just as important as ability. In my opinion, they run hand in hand.

“You make friends along the way and gain people’s respect.

“I’ve always been one that will never forget my roots. I’ll never forget Southend and my entire journey and just because I’m now a level above where I was a few weeks ago, I won’t forget the people that have helped me to be where I am today.”

When asked what the key moments have been in his career to help him make it to the Premier League, Bentley said: “There’s probably too many to mention to be honest, in terms of key moments in games and key moments in my life.

“I’m a dad now, which is a big difference between then and now.

“There’s one consistent and that has been the consistency in attitude and motivation. It’s never wavered whatsoever.

“A big part of why I am where I am today, so far, is because of the hard work I’ve put in.

“You get a bit of luck on the way of course, but it’s the consistency that gets you to the next level.