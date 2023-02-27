Wolves Fans' Verdict v Fulham: A valuable point gained

Adama Traore. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Rob Cartwright

This was a very encouraging performance from Wolves, against the form team in the league.

We were completely on top in the first half and deservedly went to the break in front. It’s just a shame we couldn’t keep this going in the second half. Fulham made half-time substitutes and tactical changes and they shaded it from then on.

Probably a fair result, we had a great save from Sa towards the end to keep our point gained. Looking at other results this weekend, this will be a big point in the shake-up.

It was pleased to see Jimenez starting and leading the line well. His header set up Sarabia for his first goal. It was good to take the lead early and just what our play had deserved.

I couldn’t help thinking that Traore needed to be on the pitch to provide more ammunition for these two. Cunha was having an excellent game too; probably his best since joining. It was a turning point when he went off injured, after an hour. It looked an innocuous challenge, but a bad injury nonetheless.

We did not threaten much from this point, with Podence nor Costa getting into the game.

I thought Neves was excellent again. He enjoys far more attacking freedom when Lemina is present. Lemina was fabulous once more. Man of the match goes to Bueno who was excellent both defensively and in attack. I really like Ait-Nouri but can see why he isn’t starting. Nunes disappointed and I was surprised we didn’t see Gomes play a part in this game.

We have three tough games coming up now and we will need to keep this progression going to get something from all three!

Robbie Meakin

Friday night, under the lights, in the capital and a big performance needed to bounce back from a disappointing defeat. However, it was what we’ve come to expect from the pack this season, toothless in front of goal.

Prior to the fixture, Sky Sports displayed a graphic showing that Ruben Neves has taken the most shots in old gold this season. A stat which I wasn’t aware of. This, on top of him being top goal scorer reflects just how poor our forwards have been. Excellent for the captain, and extended proof that he’s carried us, but poor for those leading the line.

Overall, we didn’t play too badly. We held our own against a team having a brilliant season on their return to the Premier League and it’s a point on the board and a small step up the survival ladder. I’d have taken a point prior to kick off, so I’m not going to grumble too much but, looking back, we should have put the game to bed and it was disappointing to drop 2 points. It was goal and not much that we could do about it but gutting nonetheless.

Few might say that Matheus Cunha has been disappointing since arriving at Molineux but others, myself included, have been impressed with his all round play and I hope he isn’t out for long. It didn’t look like much at the time, despite the way he reacted as he went down, but it didn’t look good when he required a stretcher. Let’s hope the MRI shows minimal damage. For me, he leads the line every week, so it’s time for Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa to step up. We need goals.

I’d like to give an honourable mention to Hugo Bueno. I was calling for the youngster last season, ahead of picking Marcal. His quality was there to see and we’ve seen it regularly since his debut. He already looks like a seasoned pro and I’d like to see him at Wolves for years to come. The club will undoubtedly have a battle on their hands to keep hold of him. We’ve got a special player there.

On to Liverpool on Wednesday. Hopefully we can come away with something there. Right now, fans aren’t bothered about the brand of football on display, we just want points on the board. I’d rather play ugly and come away with all three points than play well and come away with a point of nothing.

Keep the faith. We’ll be fine. Up the Wolves.

Clive Smith

Fulham have punched above their weight all season so Wolves gaining a point away was no bad thing. It is the sort of game that could easily have gone against us with them finishing the stronger.

As against Bournemouth the first half performance was our best half as we played very much on the front foot, were able to find space and had a good tempo throughout. Unlike last week we scored and certainly deserved to be ahead at the break.

Semedo and Bueno played as advanced full-backs more than ever, with the security of Lemina or Neves able to cover the space behind them when required. Those two midfielders were controlling play, with very fluid positions. Often, without the ball, Neves would be part of our press and on the edge of their box. In possession Lemina would be deep, between our centre halves.

Jimenez seemed to help our overall shape and contributed well for our goal. His headed pass to Sarabia worked a treat. He did blot his copybook however in the second half. He could have scored our second goal from a perfect cross, and he also lost the ball outside our box on the lead up to their equaliser. By then the momentum had already swung, compounded by the injury to Cunha.

The game became more feisty and, whereas earlier we had time and space on the ball, Fulham started to bully and out-muscle us. Other than an initial burst from Traore he, Moutinho and Podence were unable to offer much. Costa was introduced probably 15 or 20 minutes too late.

Obviously only gaining a point was somewhat disappointing but the overall performance was decent. Sa deserves a shout out for a magnificent save near the end. (For younger readers, check out the Gordon Banks back catalogue). The defence did well throughout, Kilman looking back to his best with Bueno and Semedo both contributing well. Neves or Lemina could be MOTM while there still needs to be improvement from Nunes and Cunha in the final third. Lets hope Sarabia gains confidence from his goal and can also offer more.

John Lalley

Apart from getting locked in the coach lavatory on the way to Craven Cottage and being rescued from the pitch-dark by an unsympathetic and highly amused fellow traveller as I pathetically hammered on the cubicle door in panic, this was otherwise a decent trip!

Claustrophobia aside, and believe me being incarcerated in a spartan Leon’s charabanc travel latrine resembles an imposition of solitary confinement on Robben Island, Wolves at least weren’t caught with their trousers down!

We really should have won this game; the first-half found the team as comfortable and as untroubled as in any away fixture for some time. With the prolific Mitrovic absent and Wolves busily persistent in midfield, both Craig Dawson and Max Kilman enjoyed a pleasant 45 minutes on easy street.

Bueno and Semedo were both pushing forward with positive intent and a confidence not always abundantly evident this campaign, was gaining in momentum. The attitude of the players clearly indicated that just like the rest of us, they were vexed beyond measure after the Bournemouth debacle.

A second goal before the interval, or indeed had Jimenez converted a presentable second-half opportunity with a header then Fulham, short of ideas, would have been facing defeat.

Ultimately, Lopetegui usually so perceptive with his substitutions, was upstaged by Marco Silva whose changes altered the course of the game. Both Nunes and Lemina, previously highly influential were both nullified. Immediately, it became a more even contest; we were never dominated, but our comfort-zone was punctured.

Belatedly, our back line found themselves having to defend. In contrast, neither Traore nor Podence made any impact on the flanks; Podence found himself gloriously positioned deep on the right on a couple of occasions but simply failed to deliver a telling final ball.

Matheus Cunha when similarly placed, disappointingly followed suit. These lapses coincided with the most disappointing aspect of what overall was a solid and encouraging performance.

During the final quarter, our passing and ball retention degenerated to the extent that we were creating opportunities for Fulham who hadn’t fashioned very much when left to their own devices. The equaliser, classy finish as it was, stemmed from an unnecessary interception when our own carelessness created the source of the problem. But Wolves didn’t capitulate against a buoyant, in-form outfit enjoying their most productive run in many seasons.

The performance, although far from flawless, was good enough to leave you wondering just why we find ourselves still stuck in a very uncomfortable position. Frustrated not to take full points but much to commend after the shapelessness of last week; back on track with room for improvement.

The return journey to Wolverhampton was mercifully uneventful; I didn’t venture from my seat. One brush with Mayor Khan’s Ultra Low Emission Zone in a manner of speaking, was enough for one night!

James Pugh

A week is a long time in politics….and also in football. The Wolf Pack played with confidence pulsing through its veins. How good it was to silence one of the Premier League’s most intimate grounds.

After 20 minutes Wolves had had 80 per cent possession. No coincidence then that Lemina The Enforcer had been restored to the side at the earliest opportunity, allowing his more creative teammates around him to do their work. One though had an uncharacteristically off day with his distribution. Ruben’s radar was a few degrees askew. No matter. Great players can still make their presence felt even when things might not be going their way. He put in a captain’s shift.

Glimpses of the old Raul too…. holding the ball up, linking the play and a deftly directed header into the path of Sarabia who was able to open his scoring account for the club. Sarabia, however, has yet to convince that he holds more of a threat than a marauding Adama or a tricky Podence. Time will tell.

Wolves 1-0 up at half-time then and thoroughly deserved. Marco Silva had to change something, such was Wanderer’s dominance. One was an enforced change due to injury, the other substitution being tactical, and Solomon for Reid proved pivotal.

His inch perfect shot just after the hour mark nestled into the bottom corner of the net. Sa saw it late through the crowd of bodies in front of him, but in truth it made little difference. It was destined for goal the moment it left his right foot!

This knocked the stuffing out of our team to the extent that by the end of the match the possession stats were shared equally. A special mention for Bueno who was a constant thorn in Fulham’s side. He continues to show great promise, especially going forward.

Sa must also take credit for a great save towards the end as Fulham were pressing for the winner, securing a valuable point. On another day this performance may have yielded all three. Onwards and upwards.

Chris Ward

Before the game I think most would have been happy with a point however after a fantastic first half we come away a little deflated that we didn’t pick up all three against an inform side.

First half Wolves were fantastic and played some lovely football but again that lack of killer instinct came back to bite us, similarly to the Bournemouth game.

We look a lot more solid in defence but there is much to be improved on going forward. There is no doubt about it we have made massive improvements under Lopetegui but still way off the mark in terms of the quality we have in the squad and what it should be producing.

Cunha didn’t seem to do much in the game but as soon as we lost him we lost all momentum and the substitutions made little impact.