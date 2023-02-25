Matheus Cunha to have MRI scan on ankle injury after Wolves draw with Fulham

Matheus Cunha down injured. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

The January signing, who will become a £43million record signing for Wolves, was enjoying one his best performances since arriving at the club before he went down injured in the second half at Craven Cottage.

Cunha received treatment on the pitch for several minutes before trying, and failing, to walk off the pitch. A stretcher was then required to take him off the field.

Now, Lopetegui has confirmed it was an ankle injury and that the forward will need tests tomorrow to determine the damage.

He said: "We have to wait for tomorrow. Tomorrow there will be an MRI and we have to wait for that check."

Meanwhile, Lopetegui has called on Wolves to be 'positive' after picking up the point against Fulham, despite throwing away three points after Pablo Sarabia gave them the lead.

When asked if it was a fair result on the balance of the game, Lopetegui said: "Fair or not, we can't change it. We came here looking for three points, trying to overcome a good team.

"In the end, we have one more point and we have to be positive.

"It's not an easy place (to come), it's a very tough match here against a very good team who are in a good way.

"In the first half we overcame them. We scored and then had one other very clear chance.

"At the start of the second half we had one more with Raul and we didn't score.

"After the break for Cunha's injury they scored very fast from an individual action and it changed the match. Until the end, it was more balanced.