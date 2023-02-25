Fulham 1 Wolves 1 - Player ratings

Jose Sa - 7
The goalkeeper seemed unsighted for the Fulham equaliser and dived late, but saved Wolves in added time with a wonderful fingertip save.
Nelson Semedo - 7
A very effective game from Semedo, who did well going forward and was largely impressive in defence.
Craig Dawson - 6
Dawson was solid enough, but got caught out a couple times and was beaten by Vinicius, which forced Sa into that brilliant save.
Max Kilman - 7
A very composed display from Kilman, who made several good interceptions.
Hugo Bueno - 7
One of Bueno's best displays of late. Influential in attack and solid in defence.
Mario Lemina - 8
Lemina proved just how important he is for Wolves. Aggressive, good in the tackle, full of energy and a great buffer in front of the defence.
Ruben Neves - 7
The skipper came close to scoring and dominated Fulham's midfield, particularly in the first half.
Matheus Nunes - 6
Nunes put in a handful of very good crosses, one of which allowed Jimenez to set Sarabia up for the goal. Going forward, however, he could have been more influential.
Pablo Sarabia - 7
The forward took his first Wolves goal well and took up dangerous positions.
Matheus Cunha - 7
Cunha was linking up with Jimenez very well and worked extremely hard. He was unfortunate to come off injured.
Raul Jimenez - 8
This was one of Jimenez's best displays for some time. He held the ball up, linked up with those around him, took up dangerous positions in the box and had a goal threat.
Substitutes
Adama Traore (for Cunha, 60), 6, Joao Moutinho (for Nunes, 76), 6, Daniel Podence (for Sarabia, 76), 6, Diego Costa (for Jimenez, 84), 5.
Subs not used: Bentley, Collins, Jonny, Ait-Nouri, Gomes.