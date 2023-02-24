No talks yet on Joao Moutinho's Wolves deal, says Julen Lopetegui

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

The 36-year-old signed a new one-year deal last summer, meaning he will become a free agent in the coming months.

As his future hangs in the balance, Lopetegui was non-committal on Moutinho, but added that he was pleased with what the midfielder is offering.

When asked if talks were under way for a new deal, or if he would like to keep Moutinho, Lopetegui said: “We haven’t talked about this. It’s so far away now.

“We are preparing for the next match, we are not talking about this.”

Lopetegui added: “I never see the age of the players, I put focus on his performances, his daily work and how he is developing his work.

“About this (his contract), it’s so far away, but we are happy with his commitment, his daily work and he is a good player for us.”

Diego Costa is another player out of contract this summer, after he penned a one-year deal as a free agent back in September.

Alongside Moutinho, it is likely Costa will also depart in the coming months, but Lopetegui remained coy when asked about the striker’s future.

He said: “Now is not the time to think about these things, now is the time to think about the next match. We must put all our energy in this situation.”

Meanwhile, Wolves have been handed a boost as Hwang Hee-chan closes in on a return to action.

The forward was being regularly chosen by Lopetegui for the starting XI and had an excellent first half in the 3-0 win over Liverpool on February 4, before he limped off with a hamstring strain before half-time.

But the head coach has revealed he is nearing a return.

“He’s not ready (for the game with Fulham),” Lopetegui said.