Wolves 1877 Trust welcomes government plans for football regulator

A fan led review into the game in late 2021, organised by MP Tracey Crouch, recommended a football regulator in the English game and the UK government has now confirmed their plans to go ahead with the move.

The aims of this significant step is to stop English clubs from joining closed-shop competitions, such as the failed attempt in create a break away European Super League in April 2021, prevent clubs from collapsing financially, introducing a more stringent owners' and directors' test, giving fans power to veto decisions changing a club's name, badge and traditional kit colours and introducing a 'fairer' distribution of money down the football pyramid.

A statement from the government read: "The English game remains one of the UK's greatest cultural exports, with clubs and leagues around the world modelling themselves on its success.

"That is why the government is today taking the necessary and targeted steps to ensure that continues for generations."

The Wolves 1877 Trust, who have several members involved with the Football Supporters’ Association, have welcomed the move.

Trust board member and Football Supporters' Association National Council member Neil Dady, said: "This is all about protecting the wider football pyramid.

"Wolves are really progressive in their approach to fan engagement and we look forward to announcements from the club, in the near future, regarding the establishment of a fan advisory board.''

A statement from the Trust added: "We applaud the work done, over many years, by the Football Supporters’ Association in campaigning to bring about much needed change.

"The English football pyramid is unique in world football. Today's announcement will help to protect all clubs, for the benefit of everyone, not just the elite."

Following the government's announcement, a statement from the Premier League has said the body, and their clubs, will now 'carefully consider' the plans.

It read: "The Premier League recognises the case for change in football governance and continues to implement stronger and more independent regulation.

"We are strengthening our ownership rules and are already providing £1.6billion in financial support to the wider game in this current three-year cycle.

"We appreciate the Government’s commitment to protect the Premier League’s continued success.

"It is vital that regulation does not damage the game fans love to watch in the deepest professional pyramid in the world, or its ability to attract investment and grow interest in our game.

"We will now work constructively with stakeholders to ensure that the proposed Government regulator does not lead to any unintended consequences that could affect the Premier League’s position as the most-watched football league in the world, reduce its competitiveness or put the unrivalled levels of funding we provide at risk.

"The Premier League has already taken action to address many issues raised in the fan led review, and will work with Government and Parliamentarians on the next phase of the White Paper.