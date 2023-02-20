Adama Traore: Wolves must keep believing

Adama Traore (Getty)

Wolves entered Saturday’s clash with renewed optimism after wins over Liverpool and Southampton, but were unable to make that count in their crunch clash against the Cherries.

Wolves struggled in front of goal against Bournemouth – something that has been a recurring problem all season – but Adama has urged everyone to keep the faith.

He said: “We had some chances, we didn’t take them, this is football and the few chances they had, they took one.

“This is how the game goes, we have to keep working, keep improving, and keep believing.

“We created chances, we fought for the game, and for many parts of the game we did feel we could take our chances. We didn’t, so we have to prepare for the next game and work from there.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, the manager said it was going to be a tough game, a difficult game, and it was. We can’t do anything with the result now, all we can do is analyse the game and keep improving.

“It was frustrating, I think. We tried to fight until the end, we didn’t get the result in the end, but we have to take the positives. We have to watch the game again and we keep going.”

A trip to Fulham follows on Friday night, and Adama says the team must turn their attentions to that clash quickly.