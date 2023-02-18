Holders Wolves are eager for more Birmingham County Cup success

Wolves boss Dan McNamara

Dan McNamara’s side travel to Knowle in the quarter-finals tomorrow, hoping to take one step closer to retaining a trophy they won in May last year with a 4-1 victory over Albion at the Bescot Stadium.

The Baggies remain in this year’s competition as well and host Lye Town tomorrow, while Stourbridge welcome Solihull Sporting – but they all face a tough task to wrestle the crown off Wolves.

“The county cup is something we want to keep in Wolverhampton so we’re making sure we’re taking that seriously, working hard and preparing well for it,” said Wolves boss McNamara, whose side are three points off the top of National League Northern Premier Division with a game in hand. They take on a Knowle team chasing promotion from West Midlands League Division One South, three divisions below Wolves.

With the Women’s Super League and Championship taking a break this weekend due to international fixtures, all eyes are on Villa and England pair Rachel Daly and Jordan Nobbs in the Arnold Clark Cup. Daly came off the bench in England’s 4-0 victory over Korea on Thursday, and both will hope to be involved against Italy tomorrow.

Stoke City, who find themselves mid-table in the National League Northern Premier Division, host a Derby County side who could go above Wolves with a win in Staffordshire.

In National League Division One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa host Leek Town looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United last weekend.

Lichfield City Reserves host Darlaston Town (1874) in West Midlands League Division One North.

Walsall Wood travel to Wyrley in the same division, with the hosts still yet to pick up a point this season and have scored just six goals in nine games.

Walsall travel to Port Vale knowing a win will move the Saddlers into third, one place behind Walsall Wood.