Julen Lopetegui still hoping to keep Wolves star Adama Traore

Adama Traore celebrates against Southampton (AMA)

The Spanish forward will become a free agent this summer after failing to agree a new contract since he arrived at Molineux in 2018.

Adama was expected to depart last summer but a move failed to materialise, and was instead set to run his contract down, but Lopetegui’s arrival has sparked fresh hope that he will sign a new deal.

Lopetegui said: “The club is working (on it) of course and we are happy with him.

“He’s working in a very good way. Sometimes starting on the bench, sometimes starting on the pitch, but he’s always ready and that’s a good thing for us.

“I hope that he continues with us, of course. I don’t know what is going to happen, because it’s about two parties, but I am happy with him and he knows that.

“I hope that he continues with us, that would be good news for me.

“He’s focused on his daily work and each match, which is a good thing for sure, as it will help him and us.”

Adama has impressed of late and played an important part in Wolves’ second-half comeback at Southampton.

Lopetegui has often used him from the bench and the head coach has been pleased with his impact and attitude.

He added: “Adama is a good player, first of all. He has a very special characteristic but he is trying to be complete with the rest of his skills and knowing the play.

“We try to help him and he has a very good character. He wants more and wants to work a lot, which is a good thing for him.

“It’s easier for us if the player wants to work, of course.

“We are happy with him. He has to improve more, as do the rest of the players, but it’s about wanting it and he wants it.”

Ruben Neves’s future has also been a hot topic for supporters, as he will enter the summer with just one year left on his deal.

Lopetegui remained coy on the talks to keep his captain, but insisted Neves is happy at the club and that Wolves want to keep him long-term.

“I don’t know what is going to happen in the future, this is football, but I am sure that he is our player and he is happy here,” he said.

“I am very happy with him and I hope that this happiness continues in the future.

“He’s a very important player for us on the pitch and off the pitch.

“He’s a very balanced person, first of all, and after he’s a very good player.

“I am happy with him and his commitment. He’s always trying to help the rest of the players.

“I knew him when he was very, very young and now he’s mature and becoming a very good player and a very good leader. That’s a good thing for him.”

Meanwhile, Lopetegui hopes Boubacar Traore could be available in the coming weeks after he had surgery to correct a groin injury.