Julen Lopetegui: Pablo Sarabia is adding to the Wolves dressing room

Pablo Sarabia. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

The club were keen to add experience to the side in January and pulled off a coup with the £4.5million signing of the Spanish international.

Sarabia, 30, has started two of the last three games since his arrival and is expected to play against Bournemouth tomorrow.

Lopetegui, who has worked with the forward previously, believes Sarabia has already added to the atmosphere among the squad.

He said: “He’s a very good character and is very competitive.

“He’s a good guy, very professional and it will be a good thing for the dressing room environment.

“His experience has been good for him. He’s played at the top level in Spain, France and the national team.

“I think he’s ready for the next challenge. It’s a hard challenge and very demanding to play in the Premier League, which for me is the most demanding thing for any player.

“Pablo is a player that I know very well. When he was young he started with me many years ago at Real Madrid and after in the national team.

“He is a very experienced player and is in a very good moment in his sporting life. He is a very balanced player who has played as a winger and a second forward. He has a good mentality, is a hard worker, has quality and can score. Maybe he’s not a spectacular player, but he’s a very complete player. That’s why I think he will help us achieve our aim.