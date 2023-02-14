Wolves fell Nottingham Forest to go level on points at the top

Jade Cross scored two for Wolves.

Dan McNamara’s side are now level on points with Forest at the top of the National League Northern Premier Division after turning on the style with a 3-1 win on Sunday at Telford’s New Bucks Head.

Wolves had to fight back from a losing position, too, as Charlotte Greengrass gave the visitors the lead after eight minutes.

Only two minutes after going behind Destiney Toussaint levelled from close range before Wolves took control.

On the stroke of half-time a cross from Katie Johnson was headed on by Toussaint, before Jade Cross stepped up to tap in the rebound and give Wolves the lead.

With the game finely poised, Cross got her second in the 63rd minute after a finish at the near post. The result puts Wolves level on points with Forest at the top of the table, but second on goal difference. Wolves also have a game in hand on their opponents.

Elsewhere in the league, Albion drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield.

Following a heavy defeat in the cup to Brighton, struggling Albion took the lead in the 85th minute through Jess Davies.

However, their hopes of a big win were quickly dashed just two minutes later when Britanny Sanderson equalised for the visitors.

There was a win for Stoke, however, as goals from Carra Jones and Roisin Kivel gave them a 2-0 victory over Liverpool Feds.

In the Women’s Super League, a first-half demolition helped Villa to a 6-2 thrashing of Brighton on the south coast.

The hosts took an early lead after three minutes before goals from Lucy Staniforth, Kirsty Hanson, Rachel Daly and a brace from Jordan Nobbs gave Villa a 5-1 lead at the break. Brighton scored a penalty after the restart but Nobbs clinched her hat-trick shortly after to put the gloss on a big win.

In the Championship, Birmingham lost 1-0 to league leaders London City.

Meanwhile, in the National League Division One Midlands, Stourbridge beat Solihull Moors 1-0, while Sporting Khalsa lost 2-0 to Peterborough.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Lichfield City beat Crusaders 3-2, while Kidderminster Harriers had a thrilling 3-3 draw with Solihull Sporting.