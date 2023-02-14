Pedro Neto scores eight minutes into Wolves Under 21's return

The winger, who has been missing since early October with a ankle injury, made the bench for Wolves’ Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday but did not come on.
Instead, the 22-year-old made his return from injury for the Premier League 2 clash with Arsenal at Compton on Monday – after more than four months on the sidelines.
With head coach Julen Lopetegui, sporting director Matt Hobbs and a host of first-team stars watching on, Neto wasted no time and made his mark after eight minutes when he dispossessed an Arsenal defender and tucked the ball home to make it 1-0.
Dexter Lembikisa, who has featured at right-back under Lopetegui this season, started at left-back and scored a second shortly after to put Wolves in control.
Neto started on the left flank but switched sides throughout the first half in a 4-2-3-1 formation, before coming off at half-time with some match fitness gained.
Before the break, he showed promising signs with several swift attacks as he looks to get back fit for the Premier League.
Arsenal improved in the second half and controlled possession but failed to hurt Wolves, who managed the game well and saw out a 2-0 win for a vital three points.