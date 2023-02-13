Joao Moutinho: Referees should explain decisions publicly

Joao Moutinho celebrates at full time (Getty)

Having been booked for an earlier foul, Lemina was shown a second yellow by Jarred Gillett after complaining about a decision, even though both Moutinho and Ruben Neves were also showing dissent and were far closer to the official.

“I really don’t understand what’s happened,” Moutinho said of Lemina’s dismissal. “I think no-one understands what’s happening because, for me, Mario suffered three fouls before and play continues and after that I go to the referee to just to ask why he didn’t whistle for the fouls against Mario.

“Ruben comes to find out what’s happened and then Mario just to ask and tell the referee their player is grabbing the shirt and he turns to him and gives the second yellow card.

“I think we need to ask the referees what’s happened because he didn’t say anything because I listened. Nothing justifies what’s happened in that case with the second yellow card, and of course Mario is upset with that because he doesn’t understand too.

“I think the ref needs to talk about that and for me the ref needs to talk after the match in a flash interview like we do for the players and the coach – they need to justify what’s happened.”

Skipper Neves was also bemused by the decision, which, fortunately for Wolves, didn’t prove doubly costly as the team hit back to win 2-1 in the second half.

“The game was out of control from us in the first half for a lot of reasons,” says Neves. “It was a good game from the beginning, two teams in the Premier League fighting for their lives and for every single ball with everything they had.

“Then came the red card which I think no-one knows where that came from.

“The referee told me that because there were two players running towards him, and Mario was the third one, he gave him a yellow card. If he wants to give yellow cards, he can give them to me and to Joao, because we were the first ones running to him.”