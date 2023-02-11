Lunch on me! Julen Lopetegui rewards Wolves players for recent clean sheets

Julen Lopetegui (Getty) Julen Lopetegui (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

It was a brilliant 3-0 win at Molineux last weekend thanks to goals from Craig Dawson, Ruben Neves and an own goal from Joel Matip.

But the Wolves boss was equally delighted with the clean sheet his side kept against a struggling Liverpool side.

Lopetegui revealed he has incentivised his players by offering to take them out for lunch for keeping a clean sheet something they have done recently.

“It is a good investment,” the boss joked when asked if it was true that he had taken his players out for lunch as a reward.

“For me, it is the best investment I have ever made. Of course, it is one inside agreement, I don’t know how you know about this, but it is true.

“It was good food, of course, we were having lunch with a good environment, and trying to be close, this is normal.”

The boss said it is something he is happy to keep doing, but he feels it is important for his side’s team spirit.

“Yes, of course this is the aim to be and to show that we are together to work,” Lopetegui added.