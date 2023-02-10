Southampton v Wolves preview: Opportunity knocks and Wolves need to cash in

Daniel Podence. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

With an opportunity to create more daylight between them and the foot of the table, Wolves have an incredible opportunity this month to put their season on the right track.

It started perfectly last week with the comfortable win over Liverpool, and in many ways that result puts more pressure on Wolves tomorrow.

Not many people backed Wolves to get three points against the Reds, meaning the upcoming games with relegation rivals Southampton and Bournemouth were the more crucial fixtures.

They still are, but securing a win over Liverpool means Wolves cannot afford to waste the opportunity in front of them.

Picking up another three points away at Southampton would help create that buffer that will save Wolves this season.

It is games like this that will define their season, and Wolves’ victory last week just adds to the importance of getting a positive result on the south coast.

The team and the options afforded to Julen Lopetegui look healthy, too.

Hwang Hee-chan is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks after picking up a hamstring strain against Liverpool. Lopetegui has yet to speak publicly about the forward’s knock, but he is likely to be out for at least a month.

However, other long-term absentees are close to returning.

Pedro Neto, who has been out since October with an ankle injury, has been pictured in team training this week and is nearing a return.

Meanwhile, Boubacar Traore is back on the grass as he fights back from a groin injury.

Competition is key and Wolves are reaping the rewards of balancing the squad and making quality additions in January.

There are plenty of decisions to make in terms of the starting XI, while Lopetegui’s tactical prowess will again be crucial. He outclassed Jurgen Klopp last time out, and will need to create a good gameplan to beat Southampton.

Wolves are currently in a good place and Lopetegui has been central to that, and fans will be delighted to hear how he has committed himself to the club.

“Why not now and why not Wolves? First of all, I would like to be here for a long time because it is a great place for any coach,” Lopetegui said to the BBC.

“For me, it (the Premier League) is the best competition in the world. I want to be here, because Wolves wanted me to come here, they worked a lot.

“We are here and I’m happy to be here. It’s a big challenge for me and for the club, too, and for the players, because of course we knew what position we started in the table.