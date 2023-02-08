Max Kilman: Wolves' Craig Dawson is a natural leader

Craig Dawson. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

The £3.3million January addition from West Ham was not signed in time to feature against Manchester City, meaning he had to wait two weeks to make his Wolves bow.

The club were keen to add leadership and experience to the squad in January and after 32-year-old Dawson scored the second in a 3-0 demolition of the Reds, Kilman was full of praise for his defensive partner.

“It’s great for him and we’re proud of him,” Kilman said.

“It’s great for everyone. It was great playing with him, you can see his experience and he’s a natural leader.

“He’s very strong and guided me through the game and collectively, defensively, we were really solid.”

As a result of Dawson coming straight into the team, Nathan Collins dropped to the bench.

The 21-year-old summer signing has been a mainstay in the team this season – and after the game head coach Julen Lopetegui made a point of saving he will need every member of his squad available until the end of the season.

Kilman echoed that, claiming that everyone will get that chance, as well as highlighting the centre-back competition with Toti Gomes also on the fringes.

“Nathan’s been brilliant and we have Toti as well, we have a really good squad,” Kilman added.

“We have a great squad in every position and everyone has to keep working hard.

“The manager said after the game that everyone is involved and everyone needs to work hard. The team will change a lot and we need to keep going and keep focused.

“Competition is healthy and everyone is pushing in every position.

“You have to keep working hard because everyone in each position is pushing each other. That’s important and that’s what we need.”

Meanwhile, Wolves’ trip to face Liverpool in the league has been rearranged for Wednesday, March 1, with an 8pm kick-off.

The fixture, originally set for September 10, was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.