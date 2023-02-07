Dave Edwards: Molineux bouncing again ahead of two huge Wolves games

Ruben Neves (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images). Wolves fans celebrate (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

It would give Julen Lopetegui’s side a big enough gap to really pull away from that danger zone and the teams struggling down there.

Saturday’s brilliant win against Liverpool has really taken a bit of the pressure off. I don’t think many expected the three points, so it’s almost put Wolves ahead of the game.

But they need to find that intensity seen at Molineux at St Mary’s next week – because if they can repeat that then they will win the game because they have better players.

So Wolves need to show they can maintain the level. The home crowd will be behind the Saints, it’s a huge game. I’d like to see Wolves maintain the energy and desire levels, it’s a great opportunity for Lopetegui and his side to really secure their top-flight status.

This was definitely Lopetegui’s highlight so far and probably the highlight of the last 18 months.

It felt like the Molineux atmosphere, that roar, was back at its best. I think every fan would agree in the last year-and-a-half it’s been on a slight decline.

It was bouncing on Saturday, right from the start. The players then drove that with such an incredible start.

I was up on the gantry and it was really special. It got to injury time and the ‘oles’ started, keeping the ball from Liverpool, I had to remove my commentary headphones to take it all in, it was a special moment. Anybody at the game would agree.

Wolves fans celebrate (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Nothing particular sparked it, it was just a universal response at what the fans had seen.

That result will play a massive part in pulling Wolves away from danger. I’m sure now they are in a good place with confidence to pull themselves up the table.

The key thing right from the off was the formation, the 4-4-2 with Matheus Nunes on the left and the movement from Cunha and Sarabia up front, rolling right across the frontline, dropping in deep, Liverpool couldn’t work it out.

I’m sure Jurgen Klopp would be frustrated he couldn’t match that.

Wolves were first to every second ball, every duel, it really set the tone and the timing of the goals really helped.

All of the new signings did excellently. Craig Dawson was so assured at the back bar one moment in the second half, that aside it was perfect. It seemed to help Max Kilman, who had one of his best games this season as well. Sarabia had an excellent hour. He was instrumental for the first goal, his weight of pass was very good. He looked technically sound with good movement.

Cunha worked really hard and linked from little pockets of space very well.

But the man of the match and best signing so far has to Mario Lemina in the heart of midfield. Him and Neves were formidable in the midfield of that 4-4-2. You would not have seen a better midfield pairing in the Premier Lague all weekend.

They had security but they had dynamism, runs off the ball to help the attack, as shown with that magnificent third goal by Neves. Lemina was terrific, one of the best Molineux performances I’ve seen this season.

Joao Moutinho wins the ball back and sets Adama Traore free. Adama did the one thing we haven’t seen enough from him, to pick the pass and he did so perfectly.

He waited, composed himself, saw Neves and played it into the path.