Goalkeeper Louie Moulden signs new Wolves deal

Louie Moulden

The 21-year-old stopper joined the club in June 2021 having progressed through the academy systems at both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Moulden has enjoyed successful loan spells with Ebbsfleet United and Solihull Moors and is now a regular for James Collins’ under-21s.

First-team goalkeeping coach, Tony Roberts, has explained that the plan for Moulden is to remain at Compton Park for the remainder of this season.

"Part of the plan for their development is to get game time on loan," said Roberts.

"Louie did well last year and got exposure to decision making processes when dealing with crosses, through balls and, importantly, men’s football.

"He did very well at Ebbsfleet and Solihull, but I wanted him to come back and have a taste of Julen (Lopetegui) and the way he works.

"Julen was a goalkeeper and he’s always walking over to the sessions, looking and offering his opinion, which is what we want.

"For Louie to be around that environment with Jose (Sa) and Dan (Bentley), it means that everyone is pushing each other which is really good.”

Moulden essentially switches roles with Jackson Smith who joined Walsall on loan last week and Roberts is keen to see further progression after extending his contract.

"I want them to be exposed to the physical side of the game and the mental side of being number one somewhere else, where three points is massive to the club and its dressing room.

"It’s important they apply themselves properly and dedicate themselves to working hard through the ups and downs.

"I want Louie to kick on with his decision making in training and games.

"He’ll still be jumping in and out of the under-21s when he can, but it’s for him to kick on now with the mental side of the game and how he understands and reads it.