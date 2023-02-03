Wolves v Liverpool - Match preview

Pablo Sarabia (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Liverpool’s only win in the last six games in all competitions came in the FA Cup replay against Wolves – which would not have taken place had VAR correctly given Wolves’ winning goal at Anfield.

In that time, the Reds have lost twice to Brighton – an embarrassing 3-0 reverse in the league to Brighton and 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup, as well as fallen to a shocking 3-1 defeat at Brentford at the beginning of January.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not won in the league since December 30, and while some would conclude that a wounded animal is more dangerous, Wolves certainly have a big chance to increase Liverpool’s misery tomorrow.

Injuries are plaguing the squad, while out of form players compound their struggles. Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken off after an hour against Brighton in the last game and was then pictured shaking his head disapprovingly at the decision.

For Wolves, playing at home in front of their own fans, they have a chance to take advantage.

The Molineux atmosphere has been poor this season and has been a hot topic of debate among the supporters this week.

And a hostile Molineux atmosphere and a fast start from the team could provide the perfect storm to take down this Liverpool side.

After a good January transfer window, where the club made six key signings, the feel-good factor around Wolves and the fanbase is much better.

Securing the signing of Joao Gomes has helped too, and Wolves would be wise to use his arrival in some capacity tomorrow to get the fans on side.

Whether he can have a big impact on the pitch, however, is hard to say.

The 21-year-old has not played a game for two months as he’s been taking part in the Brazilian league’s pre-season.

Although he has been training and had this week to prepare with the team, it would not be a surprise to see him left out of the squad tomorrow as he gets up to speed.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Julen Lopetegui has some big decisions to make.

Tomorrow’s game will be the first since Craig Dawson has signed for the club, and he has signed to play.

As the right-sided centre-back, he would probably replace Nathan Collins, but the Irishman has improved in recent weeks and dropping him would feel somewhat harsh.

Joao Moutinho could come back into the team in midfield, but to do that Lopetegui would have to drop Mario Lemina.

If the boss wants more athleticism against the Liverpool midfield, then Lemina probably needs to start.

Further forward, Pablo Sarabia will be hoping for his full debut.