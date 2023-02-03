Pedro Neto could soon be back training with Wolves team-mates

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto (left) and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese attacker has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury against West Ham in October that required surgery.

It continued a bad run of injuries for Neto, which also saw him miss 10 months of action from April 2021 until February 2022 because of a fractured kneecap.

However, Wolves’ medical team provided a promising update on Neto – as well as detailing how fellow long-term injury victims Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic were progressing.

“All four players are in the rehabilitation process and are recovering at their own pace,” read the statement from the medical department.

“Timings are being adhered to, according to the guidelines set by the surgeons who operated on each individual.

“They are being treated and looked after with caution, as each injury has its own complexities, and risks can’t be taken. The players are at Compton every day, so we’re in close communication, providing regular updates and setting targets every week, and they’re responding well.

“Sasa and Chiquinho require more time given their injuries, however, we have no concerns that they’ll fully recover and return to playing football at the same level as before.

“Chiquinho is further along in the rehabilitation process and is likely to return to the grass earlier than Sasa.

“Bouba was recently operated on and has started his rehabilitation, while Neto will soon begin training fully with the team and we hope he will be back playing soon.”