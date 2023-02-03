Julen Lopetegui: Joao Gomes will be important for Wolves' present and future

Joao Gomes (Getty)

After a long saga where French club Lyon tried to hijack the deal, Wolves finally secured the £15million midfielder before the transfer window slammed shut.

The 21-year-old joins a plethora of midfield options in the Wolves squad, while the club also jumped at the chance to prepare for the summer when they are likely to lose some key players – and Lopetegui believes Gomes has a big part to play at Molineux.

“I think Joao is a good choice for the club, for the present and the future,” Lopetegui said.

“He is a young player. He has just arrived here and has to adapt to English football, the environment and find his rhythm.

“In Brazil they are more or less in pre-season so it’s a different moment for the players. We have to put him in the same way as the rest of the players.

“He is a good choice for the present and future.

“It’s not easy. When a player his going to change his life, his team and his country, of course it’s not a easy moment for them.

“They are under a big stress and I asked him that because he was in the pre-season in Brazil.

“It’s a good thing that the player wanted to come here, of course. It’s important for us.

“I think it will be a good choice for him to be here with us and try to improve himself, and help us.”

When asked if Gomes will be involved against Liverpool today, Lopetegui added: “We will see. We aren’t going to reveal the squad list or our idea.

“He is ready and we are going to see if he is one of our choices or not.

Meanwhile, the head coach believes Wolves’ January transfer window success has given them a good chance of surviving relegation this season.

A total of six signings came through the door as the team strengthened considerably.

Lopetegui said: “When I arrived we had 23 finals and it’s still the same. We have a lot of finals and we have to think step by step, match to match.

“I don’t know another way to work to achieve your aims. It’s going to be a long race until the end. We have to be ready to arrive. That’s why we need to have a strong mentality.

“The club has made good work, tried to help the team and balance the team. The most important thing is not the window, it’s about trying to improve, believe in ourselves and to be ready to achieve our aims. The new signings are here to help but it’s not only about them.

“It’s about the rest of the players, they are working very hard to improve every day.