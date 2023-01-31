Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui: We are pleased with Nelson Semedo but he has room to improve

Nelson Semedo. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

The club were aiming to sign a new right-back this month after Semedo and Jonny Castro Otto struggled in the first half of the season.

Semedo took the spot in the starting XI when Lopetegui took over, with Jonny sidelined with an injury, and has steadily improved over the last month.

As a result, right-back became less of a priority in the transfer window and while Lopetegui is pleased with Semedo’s progress, he has challenged him to continue improving.

The head coach said: “We are happy with Nelson’s performance.

“His commitment is very big in his daily work.

“He wants to improve, so we try to help him. At the moment he’s playing very well.

“I think he’s defending well, which is very important. In elite football, first of all you have to defend well and after he is to do more, because he’s a good player.

“That’s why it’s very important to defend well.

“Not one player can live in the past. Not one coach too, it’s the same.

“Football is only about the present and in the present, he is a good player that is working in a good way with a very good commitment and he has to continue doing the same.”

One of Wolves’ biggest targets in January has been to add experience and proven Premier League quality to the squad.

Of the six signings to arrive this month, Mario Lemina and Craig Dawson have significant experience in the English top flight.

When asked whether that was essential, Lopetegui added: “I think so, it’s always a good thing that the players know where they come, the style and how hard matches are here.

“For me, of course, it’s an advantage if the player knows this league.

“Of course it’s not the only thing we have to think of, but it’s better if he has the experience of being here.

“We have thought about having two players per position.

“It’s very important to keep the competition between the players and take advantage of it on the pitch. For me, that is key.