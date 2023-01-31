Liam Keen comment: Early January business beneficial for Wolves

Matheus Cunha. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

As fans wake up this morning, pop on a yellow tie and get ready for the final day drama, those of a Wolves persuasion should be able to relax.

Although it may not be exciting or dramatic – or at least, it’s not expected to be – it does make a lot of sense for the club.

Wolves made a conscious effort to get as much of their business done early as possible, with Matheus Cunha already sealed before the window opened.

Some deals have taken longer, such as the incredible saga surrounding Joao Gomes, but the club have made the signings they wanted and have given themselves a great chance of Premier League survival.

The Gomes deal aside, sending players out on loan has dominated the final days of the window.

Chem Campbell is set for League One side Wycombe, while Yerson Mosquera is expected to depart as he desperately seeks game time.

Both of those moves make sense. Campbell has not long returned from injury, signed a new contract in October and is highly thought of – but he needs games at a senior level to help him achieve his potential.

Mosquera has been a victim of Wolves’ poor planning in the summer at centre-back as he was forced to stay and cancel a loan move when the deal to bring Craig Dawson collapsed. He has not played a single minute this season and now that the Dawson move has finally been done, Mosquera can leave for crucial experience.

Gomes’ arrival could mean Joe Hodge leaves on loan, but that is currently less likely to happen – in what is expected to be the only uncertain move on deadline day.

Wolves fans have been crying out for a striker signing this month and while the club have assessed their options, they are expected to rely on Cunha, Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa.

The big money move for Cunha was in the hope that he would find the goals to keep Wolves up. It can certainly be seen as somewhat of a risk, but Wolves made that high profile transfer for a reason.