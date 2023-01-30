Wolves winger Chem Campbell set for Wycombe Wanderers loan

Chem Campbell (Getty)

The 20-year-old, who has come through the club's academy, is now set for his first loan spell as he nears a switch to League One side Wycombe.

Campbell has played six times for the Wolves first team this season, including five Premier League appearances, but a back injury in November kept him sidelined for a number of weeks.

He was recently an unused substitute in the league, making his first match day squad under Julen Lopetegui, and is now set to leave on loan for game time.

Campbell made his professional debut for Wolves in 2019, before making his Premier League debut in April last year.

He signed a new four year contract in October, with the option of a further 12 months.

Defender Yerson Mosquera is also expected to leave on loan before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday evening.