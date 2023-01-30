Julen Lopetegui: The whole squad can help Wolves win survival battle

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui

Midfielder Joao Gomes reported to Compton Park today to undergo a medical ahead of completing his £15million switch from Flamengo.

Gomes will join fellow newcomers Matheus Cunha, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Craig Dawson and Dan Bentley in a squad which has been reinforced considerably over the past month.

Lopetegui is now tasked with finding the most effective way to use his new resources as Wolves look to dig their way out of danger in the Premier League, starting with Saturday’s visit of Liverpool.

The Spaniard has warned every player must be ready to do their bit, whether they are in the starting XI or coming off the bench.

He said: “This is one job for all of the squad, not only the line-up. The players have to understand this and I think they do.”

“The players that start on the bench have to be key. They have to be ready to help the team.

“Sometimes they will start in the line-up. They of course want to start, but they have to know that sometimes they are key starting on the bench.

“We try to explain it to them but it’s not easy because all of the players want to be in the line-up.

“Sometimes one kind of player is better when they’re on the bench. That’s key in each squad and for each coach, it’s very important.

“We try to explain to each of them that it’s important that they’re able to help the team.

“The character is key. You need a good and big character to be able to stay on the bench and after try to make the difference in the last minutes.”

Gomes’ signing will end one of the window’s longest transfer sagas with Wolves holding off the challenge of Lyon to sign a player rated among the best Brazilians in his age group.

Wolves thought they had agreed a deal for the 21-year-old earlier in the month only for Lyon to attempt a hijack by offering Flamengo a bigger fee.

But Gomes made clear Molineux was a preferred option with an agreement thrashed out late on Thursday, with the player then flying into the UK over the weekend.