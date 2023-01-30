Aston Villa Women go goal crazy but Wolves and West Brom out of FA Cup

Rachel Daly

The England star scored two in each half as eight different players got on the scoresheet for the Villans in the clash at Bescot Stadium yesterday.

Aside from Daly’s super-show, Laura Blindkilde Brown, Kenza Dali, Emily Gielnik, Anna Patten, Maz Pacheco, Alisha Lehmann and Sarah Mayling were all on target for Carla Ward’s side.

The now progress to the fifth round of the competition.

However, both Wolves and Albion women’s sides bowed out of the competition.

Wolves Women had a record attendance of 1,692 at the New Bucks Head in Telford for their clash with West Ham.

But it was two second-half goals which saw the east Londoners progress with Dagny Brynjarsdottir hitting the first on 71 minutes.

Wolves’ Katie Johnson was unlucky five minutes later as she attempted to clear off the line but could only divert the ball into her own goal.