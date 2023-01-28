Joao Gomes set to arrive in UK on Monday to complete Wolves move

Joao Gomes

The 21-year-old midfielder will undergo a medical ahead of putting pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract at Molineux.

Gomes, who yesterday bid farewell to his Flamengo team-mates, will become the sixth and likely final signing of what has been a busy first transfer window for Julen Lopetegui.

His arrival will further bolster the head coach’s midfield options and could lead to youngster Joe Hodge departing on loan prior to Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

One Wolves player already on the move is Ki-Jana Hoever with the 21-year-old yesterday joining Stoke for the rest of the season.

Hoever, who has quickly followed goalkeeper Matija Sarkic up the M6 to the Potteries, spent the first half of the season with PSV Eindhoven but struggled to hold down a place in the team.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs insisted the move was the right one for a player who joined the club for £9m from Liverpool in 2020.

He said: “It’s closer to home and it’s the Championship, which is one of, if not the best development league for the Premier League. The fact he’s 45 minutes up the road, plus in the Championship at a big club like Stoke, it’s great for him and us.