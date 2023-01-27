Nigel Pearson reveals why Bristol City allowed Dan Bentley to leave for Wolves

Bentley, who has made over 120 appearances for the Robins, signed for Wolves earlier this week on a two and a half year contract for a nominal fee.
He has extensive EFL experience and was Bristol City's captain - but the club allowed him to leave with just a handful of months left on his deal.
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has revealed that a combination of allowing the keeper a Premier League opportunity and reducing the wage bill was behind the move.
He said: "It’s an opportunity for Dan and we are trying to reduce the wage bill and there is an element of that.
"It’s a great opportunity for Dan and something that suited all parties really as much as anything. Dan’s contract was up at the end of the season so he knew his situation and he’s one of the players I spoke to quite early about his own personal situation.”