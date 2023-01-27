Nigel Pearson reveals why Bristol City allowed Dan Bentley to leave for Wolves

Dan Bentley during his Brentford days

Bentley, who has made over 120 appearances for the Robins, signed for Wolves earlier this week on a two and a half year contract for a nominal fee.

He has extensive EFL experience and was Bristol City's captain - but the club allowed him to leave with just a handful of months left on his deal.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has revealed that a combination of allowing the keeper a Premier League opportunity and reducing the wage bill was behind the move.

He said: "It’s an opportunity for Dan and we are trying to reduce the wage bill and there is an element of that.