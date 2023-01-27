Matt Maher: Wolves have 18 games to prove transfer policy is right

(Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Five new signings have been made, at time of writing, with Joao Gomes set to become the sixth before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Last weekend’s £3.3million acquisition of Craig Dawson in particular felt a shrewd bit of business. The 32-year-old will bring experience to a defence which, at times this season, has perhaps lacked for an older head.

The remaining, nagging doubt is whether Wolves have done quite enough to address deficiencies at the other end of the pitch?

Though things have improved a little since Julen Lopetegui’s arrival, scoring goals remains a serious issue and you suspect a fair number of supporters would be feeling a little better about the battle ahead if the club signed a proven goalscorer in the next few days.

All indications to this point are that will not be the case. Wolves were never in the mix for Danny Ings, who last week left Villa and joined fellow strugglers West Ham in a £15million deal. Neither were they too interested when Chris Wood, a player who helped engineer Newcastle’s resurgence last season, was picked up on loan by Nottingham Forest.

It would suggest they have plenty of confidence in Matheus Cunha, the first arrival of the month, who is expected to eventually replace the ineffective Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez as the primary spearhead up front. Though the Brazilian may well prove up to the task, it does feel like a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

On the flip side, signing strikers isn’t easy for any club. No-one is pretending Wout Weghorst was high on Manchester United’s wishlist last summer.

Neither are there any guarantees. Ings suffered a knee injury on his West Ham debut and will miss around a month. Wolves, of course, lost £15.4m summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic to long-term injury in his first match.