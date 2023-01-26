Wolves new boy Dan Bentley vows to push Jose Sa 'all the way' for number one spot

New Wolves signing Dan Bentley (Getty)

Bentley, 29, became Wolves' fifth summer signing on Wednesday, arriving from Bristol City for a nominal fee on a two and a half year contract.

Throughout his career in the EFL, Bentley has amassed over 400 appearances across spells at three clubs - but is yet to play in the Premier League.

That is an ambition that sits in the forefront of Bentley's mind as he arrives at Molineux - and the keeper insists his intention is to push the Wolves number one all the way for a starting spot.

He said: "It’s a fantastic club and to get it all signed off and over the line is an amazing feeling. I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s always been my dream and ambition to play in the Premier League. I’ve plied my trade in League Two, League One and the Championship for the last six or seven years, so I’ve amassed a huge number of games and I’ve always been desperate to earn an opportunity in the Premier League.

“When I heard about the opportunity, it was one I wanted to jump at, especially a club like Wolves where everything is geared to bring the best out of people, and I feel like I can thrive here.

“I want to play Premier League football. I’m obviously totally aware Jose’s here at the moment and he’s a fantastic goalkeeper. He’s proven himself in the Premier League. He had the individual accolades last year and I watched as a keen football supporter and studious footballer. I saw the majority of his performances and the rest of the team.

“He was fantastic last year and I come here as competition for him and will do my upmost to push him, which will breed the best out of him and me. That’s healthy competition, so I come here hoping to push all the way, ply my trade in the Premier League and playing at this great club is something I believe I’ll relish.”

Bentley spent time during his youth career at Arsenal - before being handed his break at Southend United where he went on to make over 140 appearances for the club.

The stopper then turned out more than 130 times for Brentford and then Bristol City - where he took the captain's armband.

And the Wolves new boy believes the experiences that he has built up during his career can help Wolves in their fight this season.

He added: "I’ll bring experience – I feel like I’ve been around the block a few times, but I’m only 29, so I’ve got a long time left in the game, if everything allows me to get to where I want to get to. In terms of what I bring, I was captain of Bristol City, so leadership and experience come quite naturally to me. If I can come here and help in those ways, that would be great.

“I’m inexperienced at this level, that’s obvious, but it’s down to me to come in and earn the right to be here. I don’t think I’ve all of a sudden cracked it and finalised my career just by moving to a Premier League club, the hard work now starts again.