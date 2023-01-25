Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves complete Daniel Bentley signing and send Matija Sarkic on loan

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves have signed goalkeeper Daniel Bentley on a permanent deal from Bristol City, as Matija Sarkic leaves for a loan spell at Stoke.

Daniel Bentley (Getty)
Daniel Bentley (Getty)

The 29-year-old arrives on a two-and-a-half year deal for a nominal fee, as his contract at City was up in the summer.

Bentley had his medical on Wednesday and has now signed on the dotted line, becoming Wolves' fifth January signing.

Wolves were keen to add more experience and leadership to the squad as well as competition for Jose Sa in this window.

Despite not playing for Bristol City since October, Bentley fits the bill for Wolves as club captain of the south west club.

As a result of Bentley joining, fellow shot-stopper Sarkic has left for Stoke until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has only featured three times all season, twice in the Carabao Cup and once in the FA Cup, and departs for game time.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News