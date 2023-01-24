Wolves set to sign goalkeeper Daniel Bentley

Daniel Bentley (PA)

The 29-year-old, who is club captain at Bristol City, will sign a permanent deal after Wolves agreed a nominal fee for his signature.

Wolves were keen to add experience and a more competitive number two goalkeeper to their ranks, and his arrival means Matija Sarkic will move to Stoke on loan until the end of the season.

Bentley has not played for City since October 8 after falling out of favour.

It is also understood that Wolves could move for another senior goalkeeper in the next 12 months, to give genuine first choice competition to Jose Sa.

Meanwhile, Fabio Silva has completed a loan move to PSV Eindhoven.

The move is set to be announced tomorrow (Wednesday) as Silva ends his loan at Belgian club Anderlecht and moves to PSV until the end of the season.

Initially, the move was stalling as the clubs failed to come to an agreement, and get the green light from Wolves, but the move will now go through.

PSV will pay Anderlecht compensation, while also covering Silva’s wages until the end of the season – which was the same agreement Wolves had with Anderlecht.

As an added incentive for Wolves, PSV will also pay a fee that will effectively cover Ki-Jana Hoever’s wages until the end of the season.

The right-back has returned from his loan at PSV, but Wolves are actively searching for another loan for him.

Hoever has only played eight times in all competitions and last featured on November 3.

Silva, 20, scored 10 goals in 30 games in all competitions for Anderlecht and is keen to test himself at a higher level, while Wolves are keen to keep him out on loan for the full season to aid his development, meaning any return to Wolves this season is out of the question.

Finally, Wolves are still chasing the signature of Joao Gomes and are hopeful of finding a solution to the saga in the coming days.

Flamengo are still adamant of selling the midfielder to Lyon, but the 21-year-old is determined to join Wolves and all parties have been involved in a stand-off for the last week.