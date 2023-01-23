Wolves appoint Dr Franchek Drobnic as new head of first team medicine

Molineux (Getty)

Following Dr Rob Chakraverty's exit at the end of November, after two years at the club, Drobnic has been appointed after being recommended by head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Drobnic, who spent 17 years at Spanish giants Barcelona and has a wealth of experience in elite sport, will now head up Wolves' medical department focused on the first team.

His role is slightly different to that of Chakraverty, who oversaw the medical department across the whole club, while Drobnic will only be responsible for the first team.

As a result, there could be further appointments in the medical department in the future.

Drobnic also previously spent time at Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and now arrives in England as Lopetegui continues to oversee changes to the Wolves staff.

Earlier this month Wolves also added sports psychologist Dr Martin Littlewood to the backroom team, after his spell working with Steven Gerrard at Villa.