Wolves academy forward Ethan McLeod signs first professional contract

Ethan McLeod (Getty)

The 18-year-old joined at the pre-academy stage at under-7s and has since developed from a midfielder into a forward with the under-18s under the guidance of former Villa and England striker Darius Vassell.

Injuries have left him sidelined in recent months, but the club has still rewarded him with his first professional deal.

Academy manager for football, Jon Hunter-Barrett, said: “I’m really excited for Ethan after getting his first professional contract with Wolves. He’s been here for a very long time, has progressed right the way through and has played in age groups higher up throughout his journey.

“Ethan’s an exciting, dynamic player with lots of pace. Unfortunately he’s suffered a few setbacks at youth team level that have limited the amount of football he’s been able to play.

“It’s always rewarding because there are a number of people he’s passed through to get to this point.

“His next step when he’s fully recovered and back to full fitness is to make that cross between under-18s and under-21s football.