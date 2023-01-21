Joe Hodge signs new Wolves deal

Joe Hodge (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old has broken through to the first-team this season and continued to progress under Julen Lopetegui after initially impressing with interim boss Steve Davis.

Hodge made his Premier League debut replacing Goncalo Guedes at Stamford Bridge and has been an important member of the squad ever since

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "Scott Sellars deserves the credit for this one. He’s a player he knew from his time at Man City and he knew the family well.

"When Scott found out the possibility he could join us, even with the injury Joe had, he thought it was a move which would benefit the club, so actively pushed it, and he was right."

It's been a whirlwind few months for the youngster who now has 10 senior appearances to his name.

"Joe’s character is unbelievable. He’s a quiet boy, he doesn’t like any of the fuss, and is just very serious about his football," said Hobbs.

"A person like that, when they get opportunities, they’re in a position to take them because they’re mentally so strong and stable.

"From his first session, Julen’s been impressed with Joe, he’s shown he’s part of his plans.

"He’s shown he trusts Joe and the other players trust him which is really important.

"Joe’s still young, he’s got to stay humble and stay patient, because he’s going to be a big, important part of our squad going forward."