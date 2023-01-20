Adams Traore 'fully committed' to Wolves says Julen Lopetegui

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore

In a long saga that has lasted around two years, Adama has never signed a new contract at Wolves despite extensive talks over committing his future.

This time last year he left for Barcelona on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy that was never taken up, before returning to Wolves.

Although Wolves are hopeful of tying him down to a new deal, the player’s current deal ends in the summer and he can agree to join a new team this month ahead of the end of his contract.

“Adama is one player that has one specific condition and quality,” Lopetegui said.

“He has to be able to take advantage of this condition, of course.

“We have to help him to understand and put the right situation on the pitch to help him.”

Adama has often been used as an impact substitute under Lopetegui, but in recent games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham he has failed to impress.

Against Liverpool on Tuesday he got into several good positions but was wasteful in attack, leaving many fans frustrated over the £18million signing – who arrived at the club in 2018.

When asked if there was any development in the club agreeing a new deal with Adama, Lopetegui added: “We have talked about this, he is our player and we are happy with him. This is all.