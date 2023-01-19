Jose Sa: Full Wolves focus on Premier League after cup exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa during a Premier League match at Molineux

Julen Lopetegui's men have exited the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup since the turn of the year - with the Spaniard now setting about guiding Wolves to safety.

Since his arrival at the club, he has lifted Wolves out of the bottom three into 16th with a string of positive displays and results.

And now with the cups out of the picture - goalkeeper Sa insists full focus is on the task at hand, with Wolves having the quality to ensure they survive in the top flight.

He saud: "The team are with a good shape, we are working very good and we believe that we can win. We have to believe. We always go inside the pitch to win and we believe in our quality and we believe in what we do here in Compton.

“I think we’re doing very well and we deserve better, but sometimes we need some luck too because in some games we’ve been unlucky, but this is football.

“The Premier League is the most difficult championship in the world, but we will run and we will fight to do everything we can to bring the wins.

“For us, we want to win every game. Of course, that’s not going to happen, but that’s our mentality. We go inside the pitch to win the game. After, what comes, we will see, but all we can do is improve and climb up the table, and that is our focus.

“We look at the table. After the games, every player will look and see where we are, and what happened to the other teams who are fighting with us, and we’re looking at their next games and our next games to see, but our focus is always on us.

“The fight is very big, there are a lot of teams who are fighting, but the championship is in the middle and we have a lot of games to play and a lot of things will change.

“Two or three more wins can make a big difference, because we would be sixth or seventh, and this gives us the confidence to fight and to run, to help and to score, and go further up the table.”

Sa has credited Wolves' up turn in form to the new manager, who has overseen two wins, a draw and a defeat in the league since taking over.

The Wolves goalkeeper explained that Wolves are 'more like warriors' since the former Real Madrid chief joined club and have become more of a family.

He added: "He has made massive changes, to our mentality, our way to work, to press, to be on the pitch and this was very good for us and we are very happy to work with him. Now it’s about fighting for him.

“We are more like warriors. We are looking for each other, they are protecting me and I am protecting my teammates. We are more of a family and we are giving all for our teammates, and this is very important because we are showing character, and we like this.

“The coach has helped us a lot to improve this. We are of course the same players that we were before, but he’s made changes to the mentality and our way to work.”

The Portuguese international, who travelled to the World Cup to represent his country arrived in the West Midlands 18 months ago and has fully cemented his place as the club's number one goalkeeper.

Reflecting on his time at Molineux - the goalkeeper described it as a dream come true, adding that he is settled and happy in England.

He added: “It’s been good. It was a dream come true when I first came here to the Premier League because for me, it’s the top of the top. Of course, I was happy because I helped the team to achieve, although it was not what we wanted.

“We wanted European competitions, but we did a very good season and I did a very good season, but so did my defence. Last year, the defence was our strongest point, so I was happy.

“The beginning was hard because I know Rui and I play with him in the national team and he’s an amazing goalkeeper, and here, the fans love him because for four years he did very good things. So, the beginning was hard, but after, that was forgotten, and I started my job.