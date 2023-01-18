Liam Keen comment: Wolves' crucial business of survival relies on goals

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

Not because the competition was a priority, but because this team has performed much better under Julen Lopetegui and is capable of more.

Now, attentions turn to Premier League survival this season.

Forward options

The biggest concern this season has been scoring goals and it remains a conundrum that Lopetegui must solve.

New signing Matheus Cunha has shown plenty of promise and a number of good signs in his limited games so far, but he is yet to convince as an out-and-out number nine.

The Brazilian seems to flourish playing off a striker or drifting out wide as an additional forward. His movement and intelligent runs also lend itself to that.

As a result, Wolves need a convincing striker. Diego Costa has been anything but in his short Wolves career, while Raul Jimenez is slowly improving.

Jimenez’s hold-up play was good against Liverpool, but he is still not getting into the killer positions in the box. Wolves may need to made a forward addition to help ease the burden.

Individual improvement

A huge positive from Lopetegui’s reign so far has been the improvement in individuals.

Matheus Nunes comes under this bracket, as does Nelson Semedo.

The right-back was excellent against West Ham, offensively and defensively, and made the difference coming off the bench against Liverpool.

His improvement has also meant right-back is less of a priority for Wolves in the transfer window, and he deserves credit for taking his opportunity.

Squad depth

Although more signings will still come through the door, Wolves’ options look a lot healthier these days.

Bringing Cunha, Nunes and Daniel Podence off the bench on Tuesday is a luxury.

Pablo Sarabia’s arrival will also add experience and hopefully numbers, with his impressive goals and assists statistics.

Although Goncalo Guedes’ future is very much in doubt, Wolves still have a lot of options, particularly when Pedro Neto makes his return from injury.