Connor Ronan set to make Wolves departure

Connor Ronan (Getty)

An unnamed American club are hoping to get the deal done in the coming days, which will see Ronan's time at Wolves come to an end.

The 24-year-old moved to the club's academy from Rochdale and made his debut in 2016, before embarking on several loan moves.

His spell St Mirren was his most impressive to date, and a summer move back to Scotland was called off after the midfielder impressed Bruno Lage.

Ronan's options were limited, however, and his only two appearances this season came under interim boss Steve Davis.

He came off the bench against Brighton in early November to make his Premier League debut, before starting against Leeds in the Carabao Cup.

Ronan has rarely been involved under new boss Julen Lopetegui and has had no game minutes, while Wolves have made midfield additions this month.