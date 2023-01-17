Wolves complete £4.5m Pablo Sarabia signing

Pablo Sarabia (right). Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

The Spanish attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, has become the third signing of the January transfer window and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Sarabia, 30, scored 21 goals and notched 10 assists while on-loan at Portuguese side Sporting last season.

He flew in for his medical today (Tuesday) and now the deal has been completed.