Ruben Neves salutes Wolves defence

Daniel Podence’s goal was the difference, but Wolves’ back line had to stand firm as the Hammers piled on the pressure in the latter stages.

In particular, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo impressed, and Neves believes keeping a clean sheet was a key aim for Wolves.

The captain said: “It was one of our main targets before the game.

“We’ve spoken a lot about it and knew if we could keep it zero, we’d be closer to winning the match.

“Our defence did a fantastic job and I don’t remember a really clear chance for West Ham.

“Their game is really hard to defend as they have really strong players and they cross a lot, so it’s about being focused and 100 per cent ready.

“There’s things to improve, but the most important things are the three points in front of our fans. Molineux was like the old times, it was a fantastic atmosphere. Thank you to the fans.”

The result took Wolves out of the relegation zone and up to 16th in the table. That could be a huge boost to the squad, but head coach Julen Lopetegui is paying no attention to the table until May.

“I haven’t looked for the table, not yesterday, not today and not tomorrow,” he said. “The table is important in the last matches. What is important, is to put our focus and energy to help the players to improve and win each match.

“This is all. After we will see the table. Of course we are happy, but you have to be balanced when you win and lose. I think it’s not easy to arrive after the season has started and we’ve had important weeks of work, but I highlight the commitment of the players.

“We have changed little things but they have showed that they are good players. They have to believe in themselves, but in the same way we have to be smart and know in the Premier League you are not always at your maximum level.”

Diego Costa has been missing since the draw at Villa on January 4, but Lopetegui hopes he may be available for tomorrow’s FA Cup replay with Liverpool.

He added: “Diego Costa has an injury from the Aston Villa game.

“He is better and I hope he will be ready for the next match, but I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Mario Lemina impressed on his Wolves debut.

Despite only signing on Friday, he was registered in time and was named on the bench, and introduced in the 72nd minute.

The midfielder made some key tackles and helped break up play as Wolves hung on for their win.

Lopetegui said: “It wasn’t easy for him as he arrived the day before and had one session with us.

“But he’s an experienced player in the Premier League and he will help us achieve our aim.”

n Reports suggesting Wolves have sealed a deal for Flamengo's Joao Gomes are premature.