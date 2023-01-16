Pablo Sarabia due for Wolves medical ahead of £4.5m move

Pablo Sarabia (right). Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal and is set to become Wolves' third January signing.

Sarabia, 30, scored 21 goals and notched 10 assists while on-loan at Portuguese side Sporting last season.

Over the weekend, PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed that Sarabia is due to sign for Wolves.

Wolves boss Lopetegui has remained tight-lipped over the transfer, however.

“We will see,” Lopetegui said when asked about Sarabia on Monday.

“It’s true we have interest in some players, but when they are here and our players we can talk about them – not before. It’s better for all of us. I want to put the focus on the players (playing against Liverpool).”

Now, the Spaniard will fly in tomorrow and complete his move.