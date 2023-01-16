Exclusive: Joe Hodge in talks for new long-term Wolves deal

Joe Hodge (Getty)

The 20-year-old academy product has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign after making his senior debut off the bench against Chelsea back in October, under interim head coach Steve Davis.

The caretaker boss kept Hodge in his match day squads and gave him his first senior start in the Carabao Cup, until Julen Lopetegui took over.

The Spaniard has also taken a shine to the Republic of Ireland under-21 international and gave him his first Premier League start on Boxing Day.

Now, as part of the first team, Hodge is expected to be rewarded with a new long-term contract.

Wolves are currently in negotiations with Hodge’s representatives to come to an agreement and make him the latest young talent to commit their future to the club.

Dexter Lembikisa penned a new three-and-a-half year deal last week after impressing in his full debut against Liverpool in the FA Cup, while Hugo Bueno was rewarded with a new four-year contract in early November.

Winger Chem Campbell, who returned from a back injury at the weekend, also signed a new four-year contract in October, with the option of a further 12 months.