Wolves 1 West Ham 0 – Player ratings

Daniel Podence scores. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 7

In reality, the goalkeeper had very little to do but was composed in the little he had to deal with. His distribution was good.

Nelson Semedo - 8

This was probably Semedo’s best performance of the season. He was astute in defence and dangerous going forward.

Nathan Collins - 7

Collins had an excellent first half. He did well in the second, too, but made a couple errors that almost cost Wolves.

Max Kilman - 8

This was Kilman’s most commanding display under Lopetegui. He was calm on the ball and good in the air.

Hugo Bueno - 7

The Spaniard was very good defensively but slightly less effective going forward. Overall, he did well.

Ruben Neves - 8

The skipper controlled the game and played a big part in Wolves seeing out the victory.

Matheus Nunes - 6

Nunes has been excellent recently, but he was slightly off his game against West Ham. He was a little slow in his decision making and was unable to make a difference.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

Hwang worked as hard as ever, but is still struggling to add the goalscoring threat to his game.

Joao Moutinho - 7

Still playing slightly further forward, Moutinho did well to link attacks and take up good positions between the lines.

Daniel Podence - 8

The forward ultimately found the winning goal, and overall he looked dangerous. He is now Wolves’ top goalscorer this season with five, and he could be key if he continues to be clinical.

Matheus Cunha - 6

Cunha took up good positions but was not found. Perhaps he will be better suited to playing as a second striker, rather than a number nine.

Substitutes

Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Podence, 63), 6, Raul Jimenez (for Cunha, 63), 6, Mario Lemina (for Moutinho, 72), 7, Adama Traore (for Hwang, 72), 6, Toti Gomes (for Bueno, 83).