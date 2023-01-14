Mario Lemina's journey to becoming Wolves' latest January signing

Mario Lemina (left) and Stoke City's Joe Allen in 2018. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The £8.9million arrival of Lemina to Wolves marks the 29-year-olds third time playing in the Premier League.

He started his career in France with Lorient in 2013, before transferring to Marseille.

Lemina began to attract Premier League attention in 2015, from Southampton, Liverpool and West Ham United but joined Juventus on loan before permanently transferring in 2016.

During his time at Juventus, the Italian giants went on to win the Italian top flight title, Serie A, in two consecutive seasons as well as reaching the Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2017. Lemina was introduced as a substitute in the 78th minute in a 4-1 loss.

Since then, the Gabonese midfielder has made 74 appearances in the Premier League, after joining Southampton in 2017 where he scored his first Premier League goal against West Brom.

During his time at Southampton, Lemina was loaned out to Turkish club Galatasaray in 2019 and then to Fulham in 2020 following their promotion to the Premier League.

He made 30 appearances in all competitions that season but the London club were eventually relegated back to the Championship.

In 2021, Lemina moved to French side Nice, where he has made a total of 22 appearances this season.